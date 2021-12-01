Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 73,477 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 73,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

