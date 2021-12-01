Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 464,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,426,387. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

