Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. 141,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931,827. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

