Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 23,559 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 92,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.