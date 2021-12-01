Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 1,152,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,630. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $6,168,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $4,856,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $685,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.