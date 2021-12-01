Greg E. Handler Acquires 50,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 113,524 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

