Greg E. Handler Purchases 25,000 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 864.63.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

