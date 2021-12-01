Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Shuo Zhang Sells 7,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shuo Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 671,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,832. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.