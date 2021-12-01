Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $148.67 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.