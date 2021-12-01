G&S Capital LLC Acquires 220 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,441,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

PG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $352.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

