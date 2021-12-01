G&S Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.77. 6,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,347. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

