G&S Capital LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,416 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. 28,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,422. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.67, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.