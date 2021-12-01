G&S Capital LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.64. 30,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

