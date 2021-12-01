G&S Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,591. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.43 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.