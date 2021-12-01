Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $191.98 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $191.98 million and $1.47 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,953.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.50 or 0.08061867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.00364976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.14 or 0.00999314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00083423 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00402960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.15 or 0.00398843 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 444,076,121 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

