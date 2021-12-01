Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) were up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

