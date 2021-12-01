Harbor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

