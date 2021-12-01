Harbor Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

