Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

