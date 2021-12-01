Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Maurice (John) Craven Buys 9,800 Shares

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Maurice (John) Craven purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.13 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,225.00 ($35,875.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

