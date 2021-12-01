Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

