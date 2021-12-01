Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HE opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

