Head-To-Head Analysis: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Riskified 0 2 7 0 2.78

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.15%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 228.13%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13% Riskified N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Riskified’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.66 $33.78 million $1.11 13.83 Riskified $169.74 million 8.17 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Summary

International Money Express beats Riskified on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

