Head-To-Head Comparison: China Health Industries (CHHE) & Its Peers

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS: CHHE) is one of 896 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare China Health Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Health Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A China Health Industries Competitors 5235 19196 41376 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.29%. Given China Health Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Health Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Health Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries $6.49 million $1.29 million 47.00 China Health Industries Competitors $1.70 billion $122.44 million -1.87

China Health Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Health Industries. China Health Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares China Health Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries 19.88% 1.41% 1.17% China Health Industries Competitors -4,181.66% -128.70% -13.41%

Volatility and Risk

China Health Industries has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

