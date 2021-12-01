Head to Head Review: Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) versus Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A Silgan 6.12% 26.60% 5.25%

7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Silgan shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Silgan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A Silgan $4.92 billion 0.93 $308.72 million $3.01 13.78

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Risk and Volatility

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silgan has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 4 0 2.57 Silgan 1 4 8 0 2.54

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus target price of $12.51, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Silgan has a consensus target price of $48.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Silgan.

Summary

Silgan beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

