Head-To-Head Review: International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Game Technology and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.78 -$897.89 million $1.06 25.49 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 13.37 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41% Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Game Technology and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

International Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats International Game Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

