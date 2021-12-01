Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 181 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.07. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

