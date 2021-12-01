HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.12 ($105.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

