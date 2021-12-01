Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 196,557 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

