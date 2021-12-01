Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 1,355 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,004. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

