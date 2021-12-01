Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 153,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

