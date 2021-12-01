Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $632,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 73.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 44,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $12.95 on Wednesday, hitting $277.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.82.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

