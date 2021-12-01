Henry James International Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 413,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,735 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

