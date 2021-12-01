Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.10. 139,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,610,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.44 and a beta of 1.39.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

