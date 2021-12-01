Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,520 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Piedmont Lithium worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NASDAQ:PLL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,649. The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

