Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

