Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

