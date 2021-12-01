HEROcoin Market Cap Reaches $11.76 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $339,235.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00240505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00087760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

