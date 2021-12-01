Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0002 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $63,843.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

