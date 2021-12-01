Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Hess from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.27.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.