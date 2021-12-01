Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 22,211,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,154,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

