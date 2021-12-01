Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 779,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

