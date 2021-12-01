HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) versus CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Head to Head Comparison

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and HG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.37 $79.31 million $2.06 82.45 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 ($0.48) -19.68

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CoreSite Realty and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 1 9 4 0 2.21 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus price target of $156.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.02%. Given CoreSite Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreSite Realty is more favorable than HG.

Risk & Volatility

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats HG on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

