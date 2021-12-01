Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $101.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

