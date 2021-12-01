Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$32.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

