HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLTRF shares. Raymond James raised HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

