Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Hologic makes up approximately 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,986,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.