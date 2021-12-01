HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSVF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

HMSVF opened at $11.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. HomeServe has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

