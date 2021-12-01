Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Cut by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

