Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

