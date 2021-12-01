Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

BND opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

